Lack of staff leading to slower trash pickup in Camden

It's left residents with piles of leaves and branches sitting for up to nine days past normal

CAMDEN, S.C. — Delays are affecting trash pick-up in the City of Camden. And the city says that's partly because they don't have the staff to deal with all the waste.

"I've never seen this in the 33 years I mean the workload is about the same but we're getting more houses in the city limits, but the workers are few," says Shelly Salmond, Supervisor of Sanitation for the City of Camden.

He says the city has been struggling to hire staff for trash pick-ups, something that's been going on since the pandemic began.

It's trickled down to residents finding piles of branches and leaves.

"Currently down seven workers, potentially eight," he adds.

"What it does is it slows down the route pick up so we basically we're coming around every vie days, for routes, but now it's become a situation where we can possibly be 9-10 days late, we're basically trying to collect as much as we can, one pickup truck load per household, sometimes you'll find these houses with big piles and it takes longer, and we cannot pick all of it up and we have to come back another time to be able to get everybody in that route," Salmond adds.

He says the city has been working hard to ensure routes are completed with the staff they have and the temporary staff assisting them.

"We are asking the residents to please be patient, we are doing the best we can to get to them, understand that we are doing the best we can with temporary workers that we have staffed in and out," he adds.