Portions of Camden will see water line upgrades in September

The project will be starting around September and is expected to take around 6-8 months to complete

CAMDEN, S.C. — Stacks of PVC pipes sit in a grassy field on Broad Street in Camden. These pipes will soon be installed in portions of the city.

"Basically, your existing water lines have extended past their serviceable life span," said City of Camden Project Engineer Caleb Frase. "They are very old and needed replacing."

Frase said the existing pipes have been there for approximately 60 years, and listed off some of the areas that will soon see the construction begin.

"Bull Street, King Street, Camel Street, Church Street, and a couple of side streets in the area," Frase said. "It will provide reliable water service, fire protection and water quality for the future."

Frase said the project has been a long time coming and will start soon.