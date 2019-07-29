RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Today, the Richland Library kicked off it's "Camp Kindergarten" class where rising 5K students get a taste of what they will experience in upcoming school year.

The children were learning how to properly wash their hands, how to prepare their own snacks, cutting and pasting with scissors and glue, and following simple directions.

“Today is 'Camp Kindergarten' which is a time for children who are getting ready to start kindergarten can come in and do activities with us," reading specialist at Richland Library Laura Rogers says, "They learn to follow multi-step directions, play around with fine motor skills, cutting, pasting using art supplies, taking a review of those letters before they get started back to school. Other pre-literacy skills as well: listening, chronological awareness, those types of things.”

Gary Thompson, one of the dad's who brought his daughter, spoke about his motivation for bringing her: “We’re hoping to kind of help with the jitters and help her be a little bit more at ease with the unknown.”

Avery Bartys, rising kindergartner said she's excited to, "play and make new friends and eat lunch and go outside.”

For more info on how to prep your little one for the first day of school, head to the children’s room of Richland Library Main.

