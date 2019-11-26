SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — More than 700 pounds of litter were collected in Lexington County last week, and nearly 30,000 pounds of litter in the last year.

Ella Rogers, a nine-year-old, says she wants people to stop littering in the Midlands. Recently she's noticed more trash in both Lexington and Richland counties.

"It makes me feel sad and it kind of makes me feel a little bit mad because the environment is a peaceful place."

Lexington County hired a four-person litter crew in 2018, and they collected nearly 30,000 pounds of litter last year alone. The county says they found 11 mattresses, 32 pieces of electronic items and 127 tires.

Other cities in Lexington County, like West Columbia, have launched campaigns to help stop littering.

Lexington County posted to Facebook saying they've collected more than 700 pounds of litter last week.

It included 101 bags, ten tires, and even a mattress.The county plans on going to additional areas this week to clean up.

In 2019, the county started a new program called “Lexington County Litter Control Champion.” The hope is to have volunteers in the community to help clean sides of the road and they will provide you with all the tools you need to do that.

The nine-year-old says people should find ways to reuse or recycle products they use.

"You shouldn't litter because it doesn't help the environment at all. A wrapper, you can make a doll with that. A trash bag, you can make a dress for your barbies. I just think you should disintegrate it or just keep it and reuse it."