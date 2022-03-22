Upgrades are underway at SC State University

The school is investing $3 million into renovating and repairing its different facilities.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Multiple campus improvements are underway at South Carolina State University. The school is investing $3 million into renovating and repairing its different facilities.

For the past 26 months, the university has had a long list of renovation projects. According to associate vice president for facilities management Ken Davis, some projects were awarded funds several months ago and are just now getting started due to supply chain issues.

“The biggest issue that we’re running up against right now is related to the pandemic and getting supplies. Roof installation is at a premium right now," said Davis.

These renovations will affect Moss Hall, Azalea Hall, Soldiers Hall, Brooks Health Center, and Wilkerson Hall. The university also has invested $1 million into safety security that includes new lighting, closed circuit cameras, and emergency call boxes.

“It’s gonna make solving issues better and then just, you know, the fact that a student’s gonna know and parents are gonna know when they come on this campus that somebody has got an eye on your child while they’re here and we’re looking out for them," said Davis.

The university is also in the early planning stages of expanding the Clyburn Transportation Center to Russell Street. Currently, the facility is used as a research center. Its goal is to help federal, state, and local agencies in developing a workforce to meet the future needs of transportation.

"I think what it will look like is a single structure that will be a multifunctional space - administrative spaces, archives, meeting spaces, classroom spaces, all of the stuff that will support that program as it grows on the campus," said Davis.