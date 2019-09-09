ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County Sheriff's department has arrested 20 year-old Darius Strange in the case of a burned car that was found to have two bodies inside.

Strange is being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

The incident that took place on June 11th when a dark blue colored Cadillac was found burned in a wooded area off of Ridgewood drive.

Authorities said two bodies were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

One victim inside of the vehicle has been identified as 31 year-old Richard Moody.

The other victim is a 36 year-old male who has yet to be identified.

Orangeburg County Sheriff media director Richard Walker says the department had been looking for Strange for quite sometime and believe he is the only one connected to the crime.