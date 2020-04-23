COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the announcement of schools being cancelled for the rest of the school year- so are high school sports.

Cardinal Newman High School has seven varsity baseball seniors who won’t get to finish their last high school season. Coach Charles Assey wanted to honor them.

For his three years at the school, Coach Assey and one of his assistant coaches has displayed the seniors numbers on a hill they have by their field.

Hill near the baseball field displaying senior numbers.

Charles Assey

“I just said what can we do knowing that Wednesay- last night- would have been on the schedule versus Heathwood," Coach Assey says, "our last regular season, home game and would have been senior night.”

Assey talked with his assistant coach and they decided they would still paint the hill as a tribute to their seniors.

Along with that Assey says, “I had the seven seniors make videos of themselves, saying something- who they were, their number, where they’re going- just trying to be creative and do something and so we did that. Then I put some words on my twitter account that I thought of when I thought of each senior and ended their video.”

They all went to the field and did one last video of their jerseys displayed.

“Its like I tell my kids," Coach Assey begins, "its not just Cardinal Newman, its across the country its other sports, its not just baseball so while we sometimes want to say ‘poor me’ or ‘pity me’ we’ve got to understand its everybody and it’s a bigger picture. So hopefully we can learn some things from it but at the end of the day just trying to honor them the best that we can and put a little closure on it the best that we can.”

To see all of the tributes on Twitter, go to Coach Assey's Twitter account here.

