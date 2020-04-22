COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Richland County Coroner's Office teamed up to help seniors in the community.

The two departments announced Wednesday they will be putting together and handing out senior care relief bags.

The bags include items such as hand sanitizer, soap, toilet tissue, paper towels, water and a host of other items essential to getting by during the coronavirus pandemic

"We’re going to make sure our seniors have this and other things they need," says Richland County Sheriff Len Lott. "It's just our way of giving back and letting seniors know we love them and care for them and that we want them to stay home and stay well and that we’re going to come to them.

Together, they hope to deliver over 200 bags to seniors identified through Project HOPE (Helping Our Precious Elderly).

The Project HOPE program serves more than 600 elderly residents in Richland County and is staffed by volunteers with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

To find out more about Project H.O.P.E click here.