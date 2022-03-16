Cayce business owner seeks help with community mural

A local business owner wants to bring some color to Knox Abbott Drive, and she's hoping you'll help her with a new mural to do just that.

"Our neighbors have recently vacated their property, and they had a lot of storage units up against the wall," Mrs. Good Foot owner Donna Muszynski said. "So, now that they’ve left, this big beautiful wall is available to create something I felt that could pay homage to the history of Cayce."

Muszynski recruited some folks through Facebook to help her brainstorm design ideas and get the wall ready to be brushed up.

"A really wonderful fellow, a professional stepped up. Paul Taylor came and volunteered and did this for free," Muszynski said. "He cleaned the wall, scraped all the flaking paint. I have another friend that’s in the paint industry. Felix Walker has offered to donate the paint for the project."

Muszynski said she's considering a peacock design to pay homage to the Guinyard family in Cayce, who was believed to have had a pet peacock, or something more related to her foot care business, but she’s open to all ideas.

"I’ve seen some artwork where Jesus is above the water, and you can see his hand reaching under the water, so I thought that maybe we could incorporate his hand reaching under the water, reaching for a foot," Muszynski said.

Donna is now awaiting design sketches from two groups of artists and would ideally like this to be done before the summer starts.

She still needs a base paint layer and an artist with a city license.