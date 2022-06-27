Cayce mural coming to life, thanks to community support

Donna Muszynski created a GoFundMe to raise money for a local artist to paint the outside wall of her business, Mrs. Goodfoot.

CAYCE, S.C. — The community of Cayce is coming together to fund a mural at the intersection of Knox Abbott Drive and Ninth Street.

Now, paint is going up on the wall and this work of art is brushing out.

Water, mixing paddles, paint and inspiration are all pieces that contribute to a mural masterpiece.

Kevin Pettit is an Irmo high school art teacher and his wife happens to be friends with Donna Muszynski.

So when Donna put out the call for help to commission an artist, Kevin answered that call.

"I love the feel and the look of just working with paint," Pettit said.

He explains he wants to be apart of something greater, to make the city of Cayce prettier.

"It's a job, but it's an honor to have the ability and the opportunity to be able to do this because hopefully all of these murals that we see around town, so many good people are doing them and doing great work, they're going to be here for a while," Pettit said.

He's worked on other murals as well, like one portraying flying pigs off of Spring Street.

He tells News 19 the work in the summer is no joke.

"I bring a bunch of water, I drink a ton of water and sunscreen, always putting sunscreen on and just if I get too hot I take a break," Pettit said.

Business owner of Mrs. Good Foot, Donna, tells us the design is meant to pay homage to the Guinyard family.

"The landlord here is a part of the Guinyard family and the Guinyards have owned in the past all the way from the river to near the airport and so I wanted to pay homage to them. I heard that their family home had peacocks and that's where we got the idea. I wanted something colorful and bright to brighten up the space," Muszynski said.

So far, all of Kevin's paint has been donated by a local businessman and Donna's raised a little over $1,000 with her GoFundMe, but the goal is $5,000 to finish the entire mural.

If you would like to contribute a donation, you can find the link here.

"I'm looking forward to people enjoying the space and hopefully stopping by and taking their picture with the peacock feathers," Muszynski said.