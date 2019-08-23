CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce is looking for an artist to “set the tone” for the Arts District.

The city has been working on making State Street, the former heart of the city, into the Arts District.

Artists may have the chance to create murals that people will be able to check out while they’re walking or driving through the area.

This is the first large scale mural project Cayce is leading. The city said in a Facebook post, "We are seeking artists with a strong point of view and the ability to create complex, engaging designs."

Those wanting to submit a design have until September 9. The proposals will need to be submitted by noon. An artist will be notified by September 20.

RELATED: Artist begins to transform West Columbia alleyway

For more information on how you can apply for the two murals, click the link here.