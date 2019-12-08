CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce will be holding a 2020 Comprehensive Plan meeting with the public on Tuesday night.

The point of the gathering is for people in the community to give their input on what they want to see happen in the city's future.

According to a press release from the city, "Cayce uses its Plan to guide growth, inform decision-making, measure accomplishments, address citizen needs and more."

People can talk to the city about how they want to see Cayce grow and what they want to see maintained. Mayor Elise Partin says they take community input seriously.

"Please come because this citizen input is how we will create this comprehensive plan and we want your input and we want your ideas and we want your involvement," said Partin.

Folks can go to the meeting Tuesday night at Steel Hands Brewing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It's located on 2350 Foreman Street.

