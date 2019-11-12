COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Director of the Center of Disease Control with state and local leaders, public health officials and others about the spread of HIV in SC

“This is a once in a generation opportunity for us to put the science into action that we’ve had now for some years, and to bring an end to the HIV epidemic in the United States," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said to the room of participants and media.

Dr. Redfield spoke with leaders, advocates, and reporters about initiatives to stop the spread of HIV and inform the public that it is treatable and can be managed.

Director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control STD, HIV and Viral Hepatitis Division Ali Mansaray told us he thought the meeting went very well. But they need the help of the media to get out the message that HIV is no longer a killer disease.

“HIV is now easier to manage than diabetes, than hypertension, than all of the chronic diseases," Mansaray told News19, "A physician told me that if he had a choice for his patients he would rather have them have HIV than another chronic disease. That’s how advanced we are in our HIV.”

Mansaray said they want to continue to open up the conversation of HIV treatment and suppression and that it is possible to live a normal life with HIV.

According to the DHEC, "As of Dec. 31, 2017, nearly 20,000 South Carolina residents were reported to be living with HIV (including AIDS). South Carolina currently ranks 11th among states, with an AIDS case rate of 15.8 per 100,000 population in 2017. Of those newly diagnosed, 66 percent were African American, 22 percent were white, and 8 percent were Hispanic."

For more information about HIV testing, as well as local HIV testing sites, call 1-855-472-3432 or visit scdhec.gov/HIVLocator.

