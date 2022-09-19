Kershaw County celebrating Adult Education Week

It's a weeklong celebration coming several days after the City of Camden proclaimed September 19th-23rd as Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The City of Camden during their last City Council meeting provided a proclamation to Kershaw County Adult Education team at the Kershaw County School District declaring September 19th-23rd Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.

"Adult education, it's bigger than students coming to night school," Director of Adult Education Byron Johnson said. "A lot of people think it's dropping out, it's not it's about reconnecting students and learners with opportunities to advance their pro and secondary career opportunities."

Johnson said the proclamation means so much and shows the significance of learning. "It's recognizing the hard work of adult education and the dedication not only by the students but the staff members who are working to better their students."

The program currently has 58 students, ranging in age from 17 to 56.

Johnson says it's emotional as he watches those move on. "It's the opportunity of seeing these students who didn't quite finish, they had circumstances of life"