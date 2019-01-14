LEXINGTON, S.C. — One shelter in Lexington County is serving as a transitional residence for homeless veterans in the Midlands.

Central Midlands Transitional Retreat, located off of Duffie Drive in Lexington, has been a homeless shelter for veterans since 2008.

According to their website, their program includes, "housing, education, training, financial counseling, and employment consulting."

Veterans who joins this retreat can be at the facility for 90 to 180 days.

The non-profit organization says the program is in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and is a division of Christ Central Ministries.

Central Midlands Transitional Retreat has five dorms veterans live in throughout the program.

The facility says in their first 88 months of serving the community, they've able to help at least 888 veterans.