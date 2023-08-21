Century plants popping in the Midlands

The plants, which can take a quarter of a century to grow, are only in bloom for about two to three months

LEXINGTON, S.C. — "If you’re driving, if you’re not looking slightly up, you almost miss it," Connie Daves, Leesville resident said.

Driving down Highway 378 from Leesville to Lexington you can see this giant Dr. Suess, Charlie Brown Christmas tree-like plant.

It’s called an agave Americana or an American century plant. Daves tells News 19 she saw it for the first time a few weeks ago thanks to her niece.

"She was coming home from a baby shower and knows that I love to garden and called and said, 'You have to go down 378, there is a century plant,'" Daves said.

Cory Tanner is a horticulturist with the Clemson Extension.

"When they do bloom, it’s quite the feat. They’ll produce a bloom spike between 15 and 25 feet tall and on that spike as it branches out, there will be literally thousands of flowers, individual blooms," Tanner said.

He explains these unique plants bloom once in the summer before dying, taking sometimes a quarter of a century to grow, they’ll only be in bloom for about two to three months, the flowers on top open only two to three weeks.

Tanner tells News 19 he’s seen more of these plants this year in the Midlands than ever before. He adds that blooms are more uncommon in South Carolina. He might see one or two of these century plants bloom per year in the state.

"Probably four to six that are blooming in the state this year, which is kind of unusual. So something about the weather this year may have contributed to several of them being in bloom at the same time," Tanner said.