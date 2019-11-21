CHAPIN, S.C. — The Town of Chapin is calling all Holiday decorating enthusiasts.

The town is holding an official decorating contest for homes and businesses around Chapin.

“We want them to go all out for Christmas time," Director of Public Affairs Nicholle Burroughs told Street Squad, "We want the store fronts to be decorated, we want homes to be decorated, we want that to include lighting and blow ups, just anything that shows the festive holiday spirit that we have here in Chapin.”

There will be a panel of judges deciding who wins the contest including the mayor, a council member, a local business owner and a community advocate.

“Its not anything too serious," Burruoghs smiles, "but there is a $250 cash prize so there is a little stake in the game and the most important part and the part we’re most excited about is of course bragging rights for next year!”

Entry applications must be submitted to Nicholle Burroughs at Town Hall by December 9 and judging will take place on December 13th.

“We hope that people get creative," Burroughs says, "we hope that Chapin really shows out for this and we hope that when people visit our town they can really see that love and community and to get that festive holiday spirit.”

RELATED: Lengthy construction at intersection off Dutch Fork Road almost complete

Burroughs also wanted to thank a few community members for their help in lighting up Chapin itself for the Holidays, "The Town of Chapin is so excited that we were able to get new snowflake decorations. Those were provided from the generous support of the Bedenbough family and Tim Slice over at Generations. Because of them and their generosity- as well as council member Al Koon who donated back his salary- we were able to get some new snowflake decorations to line the Chapin streets," Burroughs shares, "Its something that our town has been wanting to do for a long time, its going to take some more time to keep buying more but thanks to their generosity we have really been able to get a great start this year."

RELATED: Local company offering Thanksgiving meals

RELATED: Chapin to implement hospitality tax

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.