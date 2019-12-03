CHAPIN, S.C. — People in the Chapin community want to know how much longer construction is going to last at one busy intersection.

A News 19 viewer, Brian, emailed Street Squad and asked us to look into the construction on Old Lexington Highway and Murray Lindler Road in Chapin.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website, construction for the project began back in 2016. SCDOT considers this an intersection improvement project.

The intersection is about a mile and a half away from Chapin Elementary School.

WLTX, Google Maps

Brian says traffic backs up there every morning because of drivers headed to Chapin Elementary School. The intersection is about a mile and a half away from the school. Brian says it sometimes takes 10-15 minutes for people to get through the area.

After speaking with SCDOT officials over the phone, they tell Street Squad the project has been put behind because of a utility conflict. They say construction should begin during the summer.

According to SCDOT’s Programmed Project Viewer, they planned the project should be completed by November 30th of this year. We asked SCDOT officials if the utility conflict will push back the completion date and they tell us they’re looking into it now.

