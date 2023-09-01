Charleston residents talk rain and flooding as they clean up from Idalia

"It's very cathartic. It feels good to be outside honestly after a hot summer," Julia Buthman said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston locals are recovering from flooding caused by Tropical Storm Idalia, but some said conditions were better than anticipated the day after.

One couple living near the Battery said they're happy to feel the sunshine.

"I need to move my ladder," Julia Buthman said.

Buthman and her husband have lived in Charleston for three years, so Tropical Storm Idalia wasn't anything new.

"I felt like this was just more of really a tidal event. During Hurricane Ian, a lot more wind and swaying of trees," Buthman said.

But on Wednesday night, water started to rise across the Charleston area, including the street in front of the Buthman's home.

"Up to our second step was water going over to the neighbors and then Ashley has a tendency to flood, so it was flooded back in our back yard," Buthman said. "As I like to say, my mulch was evenly distributed last night across my patio."

Flooding frequently happens at the Ashley and South Battery intersection. Their front yard is currently being cleaned up.

"A few of them got a little knocked around, so we decided to redo our flower boxes," Buthman said.

They're basking in the sunshine after waves and waves of water from Idalia.

"It's very cathartic. It feels good to be outside, honestly, after a hot summer," Buthman said.

Their Brittany spaniel pups are also enjoying the freedom of being outside after being cooped up.