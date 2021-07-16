'Chicken Man' holds 5-day event with brand new artwork

The event is set for Friday, July 16 through Tuesday, July 20 (10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) at the corner of Gervais and Oak Streets.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ernest Lee, better known as 'The Chicken Man, is a Midlands staple.

If you don't have a piece of his artwork in your home, you probably know someone who does.

“Everywhere I go I see them," Lee laughs. "Folly Beach, Tybee Island, Hilton Head … it’s a blessing.”

Lee has been serving up unique artwork for 24 years in Columbia. “It’s just a dream come true," Lee says.

For the next few days, Lee is showcasing some brand new work for the community, along with some food and music for those who stop by.

“I figured I wanted to give something back and let the community see what I’ve been doing and let them know I appreciate them," Lee tells News 19.

“It’s something that’s just so Columbia, his art. So, we’re excited to come out and support him," says Dr. Sayward Harrison, who came out with her mom, Sally St. John, to browse Lee’s new pieces.

“I’m new to Columbia, and I’ve heard about the Chicken Man, so this is my first time here," Sally says. "It’s really great!”

How long will the Chicken man continue to paint for the community? "I’m just so content all the time with the same thing I’ve been doing all the time. I mean, I ain’t but 60. I’m young. The good Lord will spare me … as many years he spares me, I’ll do it.”