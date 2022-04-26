Save the Children Action Network advocates for Child Nutrition Reauthorization bill in Orangeburg

Community members are also advocating for House Bill 3319 which ensures children receive a nutritious meal even if they owe money to the cafeteria.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Save the Children Action Network is gathering signatures from Orangeburg families in support of the Child Nutrition Reauthorization bill.

“The most important voices, the strongest voices are ourselves as community members," said state manager Deborah DePaoli.

DePaoli explains multiple child nutrition programs are up for review including school breakfast, national school lunch, and afterschool meals. These programs all ensure children are receiving healthy meals.

“The child nutrition reauthorization would help with some of those things so that children can get maximum access to quality nutritious foods like fruits and vegetables," she said.

The bill also includes the WIC program that provides nutritious meals to pregnant women, new mothers, and young children living in low-income households.

Tri-County Health Network manager LaShandra Morgan says there's a heightened need for these programs in Orangeburg County.

“The latest statistics that I’ve seen say that about 23 percent of students are food insecure in the area which is more than a fifth of all the students in the school district," said Morgan.

Community members are also advocating for House Bill 3319 which ensures children receive a nutritious meal even if they owe money to the cafeteria.

“Months will go by. The child’s eating lunch and breakfast in the cafeteria. All of a sudden the family gets a bill for $130 or what have you," said DePaoli.

She says after a certain point, schools will stop serving that child a nutritious meal and instead give them an alternative food like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.