COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Cooking Lab at Edventure Museum will soon be filled with some of the best young cooks in the Midlands.

The museum is on the look-out for the most talented kid chefs around the Midlands for their cooking competition, "Diced."

This will be the second year for the four-week long cooking course at the museum, and it will give children the chance to show off their cooking skills. During the final challenge, chefs will get the opportunity to show off their skills by creating three dishes using items found in a mystery basket.

"Diced" Competition at Edventure Last year's "Diced" Competition at Edventure

The program is geared towards children ages 11-15 that enjoy cooking and like to be in the kitchen.

"We transform our cafe space into a backdrop for a cooking competition," says Ashley Hutto, who is the Nutrition Specialist at Edventure."It’s really easy for kids to grab a bag a chips or some fast food so we want to show families that it is really easy to make a good and nutritious meal in a few simple steps."

The winner and runner-up of the course will get a grand prize that will help them pursue a career in the culinary field.

The deadline to register for the course is September 6. Register for the course here.