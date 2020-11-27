Christmas tree farmers expect huge sales this holiday season

South Carolina State Farmer's Market kicks off seventh annual "Country Christmas."

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The seventh annual "Country Christmas" will be held this weekend at the South Carolina State Farmers Market.

People can shop for holiday decorations, treats, and Christmas trees.

"As people are staying home during the pandemic, they want to decorate their houses with live Christmas trees," said South Carolina Department of Agriculture Communication Director, Eva Moore.

The owner of Bouknight Christmas trees sells Christmas trees at the farmer's market every year. Bouknight says he and other farmers are expecting tree sales to be huge this year.