Christmas trees ready to go at the South Carolina Farmer's Market

A 'Country Market' was held at the South Carolina Farmer's Market with Christmas trees as the main display.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Thanksgiving behind us, it's time to officially embrace the Christmas spirit.

The South Carolina State Farmer's Market hosted their annual 'Country Christmas Market' Sunday afternoon so folks could begin to get their Christmas on.

“It’s good to see people smiling, laughing, having a good time," says second-generation tree farmer Jake Richardson. Richardson is from the mountains of North Carolina and has set up shop at the South Carolina State Farmer’s Market for the Christmas season.

“It’s great. I love it. Especially after the year we’ve had- 2020 everything that’s gone on," says Richardson, "It’s great to just see kids smiling, happy families, ‘Merry Christmas’s’ everywhere. It makes me happy even if I don’t sell nothing.”

Wreaths are made on-site and the selection is plentiful for families looking to get in the holiday spirit.

“It’s a family event for people to come out and shop for Christmas Trees that’s on people’s minds right now that Thanksgiving has passed," says Aaron Wood, assistant commissioner for the SC Department of Agriculture, "They want to come out, get a tree, get ready for Christmas.”

Christmas trees weren’t the only thing for sale- handmade décor, soaps, clothes, all kinds of gifts perfect for the holiday season.

“People want to be able to get out and do something especially now," Wood says, "and this is the perfect place. It’s an open-air market, most people feel comfortable coming out and shopping- there’s plenty of space.

COVID19 precautions were in place with sanitation stations and masks for those who did not have one.

The trees will be for sale every day until Christmas.