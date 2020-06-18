Local church holds drive for Epworth Children's Home

After a fire destroyed a supply building, the community is stepping up to help a local children's home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Washington Street United Methodist Church is hosting a drive and drop event to collect donations for Epworth’s Children’s Home.

About three weeks ago, a fire took place at the local Columbia children's home causing them to lose a lot of their supplies. Many community members and organizations are stepping up to help out.

“Epworth has been a ministry agent of the South Carolina conference for over 125 years and they had a fire about three weeks ago and lost their storage of supplies," Pastor Patricia Parrish of Washington Street United Methodist told Street Squad, "Once we heard that we thought that we can help by collecting supplies.”

The church is collecting a list of things that Epworth needs from razors to bleach.

“We are collecting the things that folks can buy when they go to their grocery store for their weekly shopping," Parrish says. They even have carts and able bodies helping to bring items inside for sorting.

The church will continue their drive Friday, June 19 from 10 am to 12 pm at their location at 1401 Washington Street Columbia, SC 29201