Teens at Brookland Baptist Church spent their Sunday giving back

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood and plasma donations.

So the youth group at Brookland Baptist church decided to have a blood drive on Sunday to help.

“We just felt like it was a good chance to give back to the community especially with everything going on this year, it’s very important that we give blood donations with the coronavirus and the plasma and everything like that,” Jaylen Nesbitt, a volunteer at the event said.

The youth group wants to help their community get through hard times by donating blood and plasma.

The American Red Cross is asking for plasma donations from people who have fully recovered from COVID-19. The antibodies in their plasma can attack the virus and help patients that are currently battling a severe case.

“We just strive to make sure that we bring everybody together,” Nesbitt said, “You see all different shades of people here today. So, we just want to make sure with everything that’s going on that we’re all here to give to one another.”