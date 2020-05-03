LEXINGTON, S.C. — Local churches are gearing up for their 12th annual Lexington Health and Safety Fair, a free event for the community.

Anita Boland, affiliated with the fair, says they've had the event at the Rosenwald Community Learning Center for the past nine years.

"The history starts with New Bethel AME Church and Lexington Presbyterian Church. We are at opposite ends of Hendrix Street," said Boland. "We found out that we were serving the families off of Hendrix Street and we came across each other's paths and realized we could impact the community and their health if we teamed together."

As time has gone by, six churches have joined together to help host this free event for the community. Lexington Presbyterian, New Bethel AME, Mt Olive CME, St Paul Missionary Baptist, Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist and Lake Murray Baptist churches are all a part of it.

"When you look at the health care issues today, many people don't have the opportunities to receive the screening and things they might need, so we provide free screenings," explained Boland.

There's vision, hearing, vascular, skin cancer, dental, and many other types of screenings. There will be resources available to help folks find the help that they need.

With the churches putting on the fair, there will also be emotional and spiritual resources as well.

The fair will be going on March 7th, from 9 am until 7 pm. There will also be bouncy houses, food, and other fun activities for families.

"It's just an opportunity for the community to come together and support one another and check out the various levels of health that they might have," said Boland.

Folks can also call 803-359-9501 to get a ride to the health fair if they need it.

Marilyn Davis. says the fair has really grown over the past couple of years.

"It's really grown," said "We had maybe about 50 people to turnout... Last year we served 260 people. It's the joy to see that the people come in and really utilize the services and they get something from this service."

Melody Heffline, with Lexington Medical Vascular Health, hopes the screenings will make a big difference for folks.

"I think that's probably our goal is to help our community find those things and treat them early before they have major complications," said Heffline.

