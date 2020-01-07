Orangeburg city council considers face mask requirement, choke-hold ban

Wearing face mask to protect from the spread of the corona virus and law enforcement interaction is still top of the discussion in the city of Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Wearing face masks to protect from the spread of coronavirus is still a hot topic in Orangeburg.

City council met to discuss that and a few other topics as DHEC reported a record number of new cases Tuesday. Some residents believe it has become more critical than ever to protect themselves and the community by wearing face masks.

"I think it should be mandatory," says William Green. "As long as we are in public, and we are around other people in public, we should wear face masks to protect ourselves and protect others."

"No matter if you are in the grocery store, going to church, having a gathering of friends," says James Glover, "It’s very important we practice social distancing, staying six feet apart, and wearing our masks.''

Also on the agenda was the use of chokeholds by officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The department asked city council to approve their recommendation to update the current use of force policy with a ban of all chokeholds and strangleholds.

Council passed the resolution.