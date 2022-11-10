Habitat for Humanity gets homes to build property in Camden

The lots sold will be used for affordable housing in the coming years

CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden voted Tuesday afternoon on the sale of five residential lots to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County. The Tuesday vote allows for the the land to be used to build affordable housing.

"They are restricted to single-family detached houses, so they are not large enough to build anything larger so we're looking at a total of vie new houses," said Shawn Putnam, Camden City Planner. "This is in the area of the city that's adjacent to Downtown so it will provide more opportunities for people to live close to downtown where they can walk."

Putnam says the city acquired the properties from a program called the Neighborhood Improvement Program.

"[It will] help stabilize property values in neighborhoods where there we're blighted properties, houses where the roofs caved in, houses that we're basically uninhabitable, Putnam added. "We used the funding to purchase the house and the property, demolish the structure, clear the lot, re-establish the utilities, the goal of the program is to eventually have the lots redeveloped to houses to provide further stability to the neighborhood."

"All very good shape as far as being flat and buildable so we will have minimal investment as far as going into when we started building homes on it for low-income families, it will be really a wonderful thing for us to be able to be in that neighborhood," says Julie Trott, Executive Director For Habitat For Humanity in Kershaw County.