ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The freshman have arrived and the upper classmen are back as Claflin University kicks the school year into high gear.

The University welcomed freshmen to campus on Saturday. The students are currently in orientation learning everything from safety policies and procedures to how to make their way around the ground.

"I love the energy everyone brings," says freshman Marcus Burgess. "Everyone is just so happy to be here and come together and make new friends."

"I feel great. So far, this week has been tremendous," says freshman Julianna Tasley. "I really didn’t expect to have all these cool activities."

Returning students like Isiah Robinson, who moved in today, are just happy to be coming back home.

"Coming back, seeing the faces I’ve seen ... not seeing them all summer and just seeing how people changed over the summer is cool," says Robinson. "Seeing new faces and old faces is pretty exciting."

Students start class on Thursday.