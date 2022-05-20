It's a free, six week program where rising high school juniors and seniors located along the I-95 corridor get hands-on experience in the field of education.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Registration is open for Claflin University's Bridges to Education program, which aims to mold the next generation of educators.

“We should’ve had these programs when we was coming through," said program interim executive director Dora Waymer. "Having these opportunities to learn firsthand what it means to be a teacher, how can we become a teacher. How we can make a difference in someone else’s lives."

For college credit, students will learn about test preparation and strategies. They will also receive mentorship from working educators in the Orangeburg area.

Claflin University and SC State University have partnered to launch the Bridge Program, an initiative to recruit... Posted by Claflin University on Thursday, December 5, 2019

“Once they finish the program, they will be able to enter into a teacher education program and have the praxis behind them because we’ve prepared them and they’ve taken it ahead of time.”

This is the third year of the program. Over the past two years, the program was offered virtually in accordance with COVID-19 precautions. This summer is the first year it will be held in person.

The program is a collaboration with South Carolina State University and is funded by the state of South Carolina. Throughout the duration of the program, students will get to preview the college experience by dorming on Claflin University's campus.

It begins in June.