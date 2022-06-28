Claflin University launches new TITAN teaching and nursing institute

The initiative will give high school students the opportunity to explore teaching and nursing professions through internship and shadowing opportunities.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has launched a new institute for teaching and nursing. It's called TITAN, and the aim of this initiative is to uplift and prepare the next generation of black teachers and nurses for the workforce.

“These kinds of initiatives, the South Carolina Triple I, TITAN in particular at Claflin, will certainly help to counteract a number of disparities our country currently faces," said dean of the School of Education Anthony Pittman.

The initiative is being supported through state funding and school officials say it is a vision inspired by Senator John L. Scott, Jr. It will give high school students the opportunity to explore teaching and nursing professions through internship and shadowing opportunities.

Claflin University will be working in collaboration with local school districts throughout the academic year and into the summer to expose these students to an early college experience.

“The earlier we connect students, particularly those who are underrepresented in colleges and universities, the earlier that they get the message that they can be successful in college, that college can be a part of their reality, the better off our communities will be," said Pittman.

Through this initiative, there will be dual enrollment programs offered to help students through their transition into college. This aims to help them finish school with less student debt after they graduate.