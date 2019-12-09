ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin university has been named one of the top ten historically black colleges universities (HBCU) in the country.

U.S News & World report has ranked the university number nine out of the top ten in America.

To qualify for U.S. News rankings, an HBCU also must be an undergraduate baccalaureate-granting institution that enrolls primarily first-year, first-time students and must be a school that is part of the 2019 Best Colleges rankings.

U.S. News and World Report ranked Claflin ninth overall among the schools in the Best Regional Colleges South rankings. These are institutions that focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

Claflin’s academic highlights during the 2018-19 academic year included the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program receiving accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Board of Commissioners and the Computer Science program earning accreditation by the Computer Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).

The students most certainly take pride in their institution says senior, Matthew Coverson-Springs, "It's comforting but it's also very encouraging it's like home and like a family and like a family they know you as you are but they push you to be more than who you are."