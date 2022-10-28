Claflin joins initiative to connect African universities with HBCUs

More than a dozen universities across the continent of Africa visited Claflin to explore student exchange programs and collaborative research opportunities.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Claflin University is launching a partnership aimed at connecting African Universities with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“I think the more our students, our faculty, our staff interact with other people from other places the more well rounded we are," said Director of Global Programs Annette Jackson.

Jackson joined other Claflin administrators and faculty who met with representatives from more than a dozen universities across the continent of Africa.

One of these being Vice Chancellor Charles Omondi Ochola from Tom Mboya University in Kenya.

“Some of them don’t even know the African continent has 55 countries and therefore that kind of particular exposure would give them the opportunity to appreciate more what is the African continent," said Ochola.

Others came from countries including Ethiopia, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa to explore student exchange programs and collaborative research opportunities. The goal is to create a learning experience exposing students and faculty on both campuses to different cultures.

Joshua Kiprono is an international student from Kenya who says studying abroad has given him the opportunity to connect with students around the world.

“It’s really helped me have that global mindset and have that welcoming mindset as well and also sharing my own culture," said Kiprono.