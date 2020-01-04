ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In the wake of coronavirus, colleges and universities across the nation have suspended in-person classes and postponed or canceled commencement.

With e-learning being the new tool for many students to learn, Claflin University realized that all of their students may not be equipped to handle that. Some have no laptops, others live in rural South Carolina, where getting online isn't easy.

The university began to see that they would need to have funds to help students during this time.So, they are creating the Claflin University COVID-19 Emergency Student Relief Fund.

"You know, we are continuing to look at what are some of the needs as this is changing daily," says Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, President of Claflin University. "We’ve gone online at 100% but some of our students don’t have laptops. Some of our students are from rural South Carolina and they don’t have bandwidth. Some have had to travel and they have travel restrictions and we’re getting funds for them to travel home.So, we’re trying to be very intentional about what we’re doing."

"So the first step is we need to donors to go out and make a gift," says Marcus Burgess, Associate Vice President for major and planned gifts at Claflin University.

Ways to give to the emergency fund include:

Go to https://alumni.claflin.edu/COVID-19-Student-Relief Givelify.com Text CUGiving to 444999 Call (803) 535-5357 to donate Mail your gift to Claflin University, Attn: Institutional Advancement, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

The second step would be for students to go to the Claflin website and fill out an application.

The president says there is a $500 maximum grant for each student, and the need must be based on COVID-19 impacts.

The university says they have a goal of responding to students within 24-48 hours to let them know if they have been approved for emergency fund assistance.