New homes and businesses calling Clarendon County home

The county recently approved two housing developments and an apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — New homes, new apartments, and new businesses are all on the way to Clarendon County, as the area looks to grow.

“Clarendon County is in a unique location," said Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson. "We are a growing county.”

He says the county will change in the coming years as people are flocking to the area, especially with the recent approval of a housing development and an apartment complex.

“Currently, we recently had a 480-plus housing development had it’s initial approval," Epper4son said. "It will be south of Manning, near Lake Marion. And we also have a new apartment complex.”

The county also recently approved an 80-lot housing development. But as they grow, Epperson says they are working to make sure it’s responsible growth.

“We recently are in the process of installing a sewer line from the lake area, Lake Marion back up to Manning. We already have water in that area."

Epperson thinks the county's location is the reason for more people calling the rural county home, being in between Charleston, Columbia, and Florence, but the biggest draw is Lake Marion.

Lucy’s Traditional Southern Bakehouse owner Jennifer Castleman says growth is great and has been evident in recent years.

“You'd be hard-pressed to buy a home in Manning right now or even with rentals," Castleman said. "We look forward to the growth.”

Epperson says there has been interest in their Industrial Park, as well.