Clarendon County residents eager to cast a ballot

The lines at the Clarendon County Voter Registration and Veterans Affairs office has been steady with residents eager to cast their ballots.

MANNING, S.C. — "Don't let the coronavirus stop you from voting in 2020," said Mary Elizabeth Anderson.

"If you have an opinion on a vote, you need to make sure you vote," explained Anderson. "If you don't vote, then you don't have an opinion. I think everyone should come out and vote this year; it's a critical election."

Thanks to the new electronic voting machines, voters say the process easy as 123. Others say voting could help bring more jobs to Clarendon County.

"This area has up and down unemployment rates," said Flex Twaine. "Due to the pandemic, some folks had to give up their jobs, so their kids had proper schooling."

‼️Witness Signature Required for Mail-In Absentee Ballots



*Ballots received through October 7 will be accepted without a witness signature.



See Below for More Details: https://t.co/OU6OeCpVWQ — ClarendonCountySC (@ClarendonSCgov) October 6, 2020

For Breanna Hodge, this is an experience she will never forget. It's the first time she's voted.