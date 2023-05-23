Stolen road signs being replaced in Clarendon County

Residents say the signs stolen almost three months ago have since been replaced with temporary ones.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A fear for safety on Walker Gamble Road in Clarendon County, as residents say the street name signs entering and exiting the road we're stolen.

"The concern is that I live on this road, and if I need emergency services, I don't want them to miss the road, " said Charis Kennedy, who lives on the road.

She notified the county during a council meeting, and they quickly installed temporary signs to fix the issues, but the temporary ones can be hard to read, according to Kennedy.

"For me, I have time reading it, I have to acknowledge I'm 82 years old, but I've heard other people passed it," Kennedy added.

News 19 reached out to Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson for an update. He says they are working to bring in new ones, but sign stealing has been a problem.

"It's been going on for a long time, road signs, you can find them in bars and garages and what not, but it's a problem that, at the end of the day can lead to larger problems," Epperson said.

Now, the county has allocated $75,000 to replace stolen signs.

"The 75,000 was allocated by the county council through the county transportation committee, It's funds the county receives monthly from the Department of Transportation through the gas tax. Many of our county council saw fit to allocate funds needed to order signs throughout the upcoming year," Epperson said.