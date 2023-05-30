Clemson Rural Health opens clinic in Orangeburg, aims to improve quality care for diabetes patients

In the next couple of years, the goal is to reach out to 7,000 women either living with diabetes or at-risk.

ORANGEBURG, South Carolina — There's a new primary care clinic that specializes in diabetes treatment in Orangeburg. It's called Clemson Rural Health, and those behind it say it meets a need in the community.

“Orangeburg is, I would like to say, the heart of need in this particular region," said director Ron Gimbel.

He says many people in Orangeburg are living with diabetes partly due to lack of access to healthy food options and limited walkability.

“We really wanna, and we have been, listening to the community, talking to the stakeholders and figuring out how we can be a multiplier effect to make big change happen," he said.

There will be two nurse practitioners serving as diabetes educators, a dietician, social worker, and community health workers as part of a multidisciplinary team.

There is a mobile health fleet and telehealth options available to help increase actions for patients.

“A lot of times in rural and underserved communities those practices are very busy but they don’t have the resources and necessarily expertise to work in between the visits," said Gimbel.

In the next couple of years, their goal is to reach out to 7,000 women either living with diabetes or at-risk. From there, the plan is to identify a need for support through either education or healthy food distribution, or family planning.

The long-term goal is to improve the quality of life for people in Orangeburg and the surrounding areas. The clinic is in the process of working with local leaders to identify areas in need of mobile health care.