LEXINGTON, S.C. — Clinton Sease Farm took damage from a night storm that rolled through the Midlands on Halloween night.

"We had a little storm roll through about 6:15 yesterday afternoon. It tore up some things. Some things we're going to be able to fix," said Clinton Sease, the owner of the farm. "We will be open tonight, tomorrow night, and stay on schedule."

The farm was still able to be open. Many kids from schools were at the farm on Friday.

Some of the damage can be seen across the farm with a pumpkin tower that fell and a sign that was launched into the side of one of the buildings..

One of the other parts of the family business, Deceased Farm, was damaged as well. It's one of the most popular haunted attractions in the Midlands.

Sease says it's more of an inconvenience than anything.

"We had several roofs taken off, we had some trees down. The main reason we couldn't open up last night was because a powerline was down in the driveway."

The power company wasn't able to come out to take care of the powerline until midnight.

This isn't the first time Clinton Sease Farm has had to deal with a storm. Last fall, a microburst storm did some damage. Back in March, tornadoes hit multiple places in Lexington but luckily this farm was able to avoid it.

"We won't be back to normal until sometime in the middle of next week. Some of the repairs we can't even get started on until next week."

Sease say they're continuing to work on the corn maze to be ready for Friday night.