Coffee shop hosting mouse, headset drive for underserved students

Until the end of November, Piecewise is accepting mouse and headset donations for local students who need them.

CAYCE, S.C. — Communities In Schools of the Midlands (CISM), a local nonprofit organization, is working to provide students with resources to learn successfully at home.

"Every year, we serve around 3,800 students that are in a high population of poverty," said LaTasha Taste, Director of Development for the organization.

The nonprofit serves students in the Lexington Two and Richland One School districts. Taste says those students are in desperate need of headsets and computer mice to do their work.

The co-owners of Piecewise Coffee in Cayce are stepping in to help. Until the end of November, Piecewise is hosting a mouse and headset donation drive in the coffee shop.

"When you have that abrupt stop, when something as simple as a mouse or a headset keeps you from being effective, which these students are trying to overcome obstacles to get across the finish line. You need access to make the process smooth," explained Lindsey Scoma co-owner of Piecewise Coffee.

Taste says she is grateful that a local business recognizes how critical these donations are for these students trying to learn during the pandemic.

"You're talking about single parents and grandparents taking care of these kids, who may not be able to get to the store," Taste said. "Organizations like us that partner with local businesses to bring those resources to the kids while they're not in school, that is very impactful for them to succeed in life."