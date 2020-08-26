Columbia Airport displays artwork by residents of Transitions Homeless Center

Each year Transitions displays artwork at CAE and auctions it off as a fundraiser. This year the bids will happen virtually.

Handmade artwork crafted by clients of Transitions Homeless Center is now hanging in the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

For the past four years, the airport has hosted artwork to help with Transition's fall auction.

“This is our fourth year that the airport has allowed us to do an exhibit of the art that some of our current and past residents have created to be part of our art show and auction on October 22," Elizabeth Igleheart, VP of Advancement at Transitions, said.

The artwork’s theme is “views from the journey.” It encompasses what each person has felt through their individual situation.

Catherine Beltran is the volunteer coordinator for Transitions.

“You know, what led them to be here. There are certain artists whose work is in the exhibit who went through tragedies- the likes of which I have never experienced and they see art as a therapeutic way to cope with some of their struggles and its really nice to see people take advantage of that time to kind of piggyback off of the programs we offer just to help further their growth and their development,” Beltran said.

The artwork is a part of the annual auction the Center holds. On October 22 all of the proceeds go back to Transitions.

“They also get a commission so on any piece of theirs that sells as part of the event they’ll get a commission so it gives them a little bit of income as well," Igleheart said, "So, its kind of a win-win for them and for us.”