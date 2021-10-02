Columbia Airport hosts exhibit showcasing local youth with disabilities

The exhibit, titled "Look!" shows the children doing things they love and enjoy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The newest 'Art in the Airport' exhibit at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport showcases photos of disabled youth doing what they love.

The exhibit, titled 'Look!,' is in partnership one of CAE's newest non-profit partners, Family Connections of South Carolina.

Jacki Garbinksy from Family Connections of SC shares the importance of these photos.

“These photos really capture the spirit in the children and youth portrayed as doing the things they love doing." Garbinksy said, "It’s not a staged type of photoshoot so it really focuses on the abilities and the rich, full lives these children and these families are living.”

The subjects are local youth with disabilities who are showing off what they love to do in their day-to-day lives.

One picture has five-year-old Kelly Smith showing off her favorite fashion trends. Another shows three-year-old Cairo Gardener exploring the outdoors with his mom, and another shows four-year-old Cortland LaBreck expressing his creativity through art.

Kim Jamieson with CAE said, “I think that when you are able to showcase people in our community that have special needs or disabilities and see them thriving and loving life and doing things out in the community and in their homes with their families- it’s just really special and it’s something that’s super heartwarming right now and that we can all really cling to and get behind.”