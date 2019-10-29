COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the city of Columbia held a ceremony honoring Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie.

Judge McDuffie was a long-time teacher in Richland One and after she retired, she served as a member of Richland County Council and was later nominated to be a Summary Court Judge by Senator Derryle Jackson

In 2008, she co-founded the Columbia Empowerment Zone, which is a non-profit economic development corporation.

On Tuesday, Senator Jackson and several city leaders celebrated Judge McDuffie's life at the 1000 block of King Street and renamed the street Mildred W. Mcduffie way.

"She touched my life as a young boy, as a mentor as a teacher, as a counselor, says Senator Jackson. "It was an honor to recommend her and when future generations see the sign, it not only honors her legacy but gives them something to strive for."

Judge Mcduffie currently serves as the Chairwoman of the Columbia Empowerment Zone.