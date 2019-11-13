COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brice Janvrin is back in the Midlands after he hiked the Appalachian Trail, more than 2,000 miles through 14 states.

Janvrin, who was nicknamed "Keys" on his journey is back home.

“What’s next right now is finding a job,” said Janvrin.

Finding a job is what began this journey in the first place, since he had wanted to make the trek since high school and never found a time for it. After things didn't pan out after graduating from college, he decided to go for it.

After just a month of planning Janvrin left.

“I mean really the most difficult part was leaving it at the end… but there were definitely physical challenges.” Janvrin said.

There was a drought through part of his trip and he had to travel over 20 miles with no water source.

Along with hiking this famous trail, he also raised scholarship money at his high school alma mater Richland North East.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to reward it to more than one person because we raised more money than expected," Janvrin said.

Now that he is job hunting, he spends time relaxing, eating, and playing the piano at home. He played ‘Georgia on My Mind,’ symbolizing the state where his journey came to an end.

“I think it will be one of those things that I will never forget," Brice said, "It’ll be a really important part of my life.”