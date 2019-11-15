WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) has partnered with the Columbia Museum of Art’s (CMA) to bring art to the airport.

Those traveling through the airport will now see a pop-up art display that's dedicated to the newest exhibit at the museum called "Van Gogh and His Inspirations."

In a press release from the airport, the Columbia Museum of Art's executive director, Della Watkins, says it's a great place to display the pieces of art.

“It is always an objective of the Columbia Museum of Art to give people, travelers in this case, a place to enjoy art, information and ideas. I hope many enjoy the CAE corridor filled with the natural beauty of South Carolina and beyond.”

The airport exhibition has a multimedia CMA TAP Tour that allows travelers to see the history and meaning behind different art pieces.

There will also be another exhibit called "En Plein Air: Scenes of South Carolina". It's made up of artists in South Carolina who's created pieces of artwork of the outdoors.

Mike Gula, the executive director with the airport, says this is a great way to introduce travelers to the Midlands when they land at the airport.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring a bit of the community into the airport to create a strong sense of place for our traveling passengers. The Columbia region is full of exciting attractions and happenings and to partner with our nationally recognized art museum was an easy, and beautiful, decision.”

The mini exhibition at CAE and the full exhibition at CMA will both be on display until January 12, 2020.