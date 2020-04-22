COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia resident made a special donation to the City of Columbia on Wednesday.

Peggy Hung donated over 300 surgical masks to the Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center, which serves residents in the 29203 zip code.

According to DHEC, the 29203 zip code has one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The masks will go only to residents that live in the 29203 zip code.

"They are the surgical masks, and they can filter 95% of the viruses," said Hung "These are very hard to get on the market right now, so we hope that this little effort can go a long way for the community.”

Sam Davis, City of Columbia Council Member, hopes the masks will protect the community.

"We just want to make sure that we do our part and that we continue to do whatever we can to make sure that folks understand the issues, that they understand the risks, and make sure that they see that we want to take the necessary steps to see that everybody is protected," Councilman Davis said.

The masks will be available for patients and people who visit the health center.