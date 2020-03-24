COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Columbia resident is doing her part to assist those in need during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Torian Gleaton lives in Columbia and works at Walmart and she noticed that the store didn’t have many masks for customers.

As a way to help, she decided that she would start sewing masks at home.

“I started with the adults and being that I have five kids I decided to make kids too," Gleaton says. "I just wanted to help out especially since there was a shortage of supplies."

The masks are made of cotton, are double layered and can also be washed if needed.

Although the masks are not medical grade masks, Gleaton says the masks were made to help people to feel more comfortable in public.

“The virus is airbourne so the masks are for if you go out in large crowds, to make sure that you wear your masks around people." Gleaton said.

The masks are currently being sold for $7 but Gleaton says she would be willing to give the masks out for free if a family is unable to afford them.

To get a mask, you can message Gleaton on her Facebook page.

Mack, Chandler