COLUMBIA, S.C. — "I just knew this was something the Lord was calling me to do" says Allison McLendon, a Columbia resident who loves to sew.

"It’s a gift and I just want to help" says McLendon, and that’s how the Facebook page Columbia Mask Makers began.

The group is made up of 43 seamstress and over 60 volunteers who’ve come together to create and deliver masks to health care professionals and others.

"I really just feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of our community and how they want to help these front line workers and people who are really heroes" says McLendon.

The team is expecting the request for personal masks to may grow as the virus continues to spread.

In nearly three weeks the group has over 4,000 masks and her favorite part is seeing everyone care for each other.

"This is Columbia" says McLendon "Even people in the midst of not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring or not knowing in a month what it’s going to be like for a business they spent there whole life building but what they’re doing is showing love to their neighbors and I think that’s what we’re called to do."

For more information on the Columbia Corona virus mask makers be sure to visit their facebook group here.