BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Officials with the Town of Batesburg-Leesville say the new Comet Bus pilot program is set to begin within the next three months.

"The Central Midlands RTA had some excess funds remaining and they wanted to pilot a rural transportation program," said Ted Luckadoo, the Town Administrator for Batesburg-Leesville.

Over the last year, the Comet and the town have been in discussions finding ways for the program to work and how to serve the community. The bus would help connect folks in Batesburg-Leesville to medical services or Lexington County administration buildings.

At this time, the pilot program would provide the bus routes one day a week. Luckadoo says they're hoping the Comet can expand that to at least five days a week in the future.

"We want to see how this pilot service goes to connect people over there and if it goes well and people express the need for a continued service that direction, we look to expand the program," explained Luckadoo.

The town had a community input back in June to find out where people would like the stops to be. Officials say The Comet came to them with the opportunity. The one-year program is not costing them a dime because it’s coming from federal funding.

A viewer posted on our Street Squad Lexington page asking about what's going on with the pilot program and when it was going to start so News 19 brought their question to Luckadoo.

"Latest discussion was we had hoped to have it started at this point however the Comet has numerous projects going on as they expand their bus service to not only go here but other areas," said Luckadoo. "Right now we're looking at any time between November and January kicking off the pilot routes in Batesburg-Leesville."

Street Squad Lexington will continue to update you once we find out the official start day for the pilot program.